BubbleIQ - Integrate Slack conversations with Zendesk

Improve customer support efficiency while increasing engagement from coworkers and customers. Automate workflows to make agents and customers happy.
BubbleIQ Bubbles

Increase customer and coworker engagement

Customer and coworker's Slack messages can be turned into Zendesk tickets, or they can directly create a ticket from within Slack. Stakeholders are notified about ticket updates via Slack and can easily respond without changing context.

Smart Workflows Improve agent efficiency

Send Zendesk tickets into Slack based on the tags, type, or customer fields. Engineers, product managers, or other coworkers can easily respond or provide context on tickets inside of Slack to make sure tickets are answered as quickly as possible.

Search and stay informed

Customers and coworkers can search for tickets by owner, creation date, or priority right inside Slack, making it easy for them to quickly see the status of their tickets from inside their favorite chat tool.

Sync Any Message to Zendesk With a Quick Reaction

Learn how to improve your Zendesk workflows

Talk to us about your customer support infrastructure and we'll share the best practices we've learned from hundreds of companies.

Pricing

We offer a free 7 day trial, no credit card required, to test out the product. After that, we scale with you.

Simple Pricing

$9/agent/month

  • Zendesk Sync
  • Unlimited Tickets
  • Unlimited Slack Users
Need More?

  • Zendesk Sync
  • White Label
  • Reporting and Analytics
  • Unlimited Tickets
  • Unlimited Slack Users
  • Unlimited Channels
  • Enterprise Security & Support
BubbleIQ Integrations

Integrations

We're working on integrations with other leading team chat and customer support tools. Have one you'd like us to build?